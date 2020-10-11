Għajnsielem parish church, on October 7, hosted Gozo diocese catechists for a celebration to mark the beginning of a new liturgical year.

In his address to the catechists, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, inspired by the Gospel of the Annunciation, urged catechists to be enthusiastic in their mission.

“You should not show any fear and should regard yourself a gift to one another and to the children entrusted in your care,” the bishop said.

The catechists are to attend another meeting, organised by the Office of Catechesis, at the same place on October 14. Mgr Teuma will again address the catechists.

Teaching of catechism in Gozo is being held as normal in parishes, MUSEUM centres and other specific places. The centres are following the same directives issued by the health authorities for schools.