Members of the Catenian Association in Malta and Gozo have raised a total of €13,000 over the past two months for the Caritas Malta Food Bank and other charities helping persons seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed to control it.

The Catenian Association is a Catholic men’s organisation promoting faith, family and friendship. Its Malta and Gozo Province comprises six groups, known as circles, with around 200 members in all. Widows of former members have also contributed to this fundraising effort.

Besides the Caritas Food Bank, the funds raised collectively by the Catenian Association (including a donation of €1,000 by one member and his wife) will also benefit the Food Bank Lifeline Foundation, the Richmond Foundation, Qawra and St Julian’s parish food banks, the Beating Hearts Foundation and the Friends of the Sick and the Elderly in Gozo.