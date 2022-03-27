Vassallo Group companies CaterEssence and CareMalta collaborated with another subsidiary of the group, Vassallo Builders, to provide Ukrainian families arriving in Malta with mattresses, bedsheets, pillows and blankets. The aim is to help furnish offices at Bighi, Kalkara, which have been converted into dormitories to accommodate 10 Ukrainian families.

The offices were being used by the kENUP Foundation, an international non-profit foundation supporting research-based innovation in the health industries.

Together, CaterEssence and CareMalta donated 30 mattresses, 30 pillows, 60 bed sheets and 30 blankets. These were delivered to the dormitories by Vassallo Builders personnel.

The families, comprising of around 30 people, will be arriving from Poland in the coming days after fleeing Ukraine, where the humanitarian crisis has led to the displacement of over one million people, after the invasion in February.

Ing. Alexander Tranter, CaterEssence CEO and director of CareMalta, said: “We are very proud to have responded immediately to a call for support for the setting up of a small centre to provide refuge to 10 Ukrainian families. The war in Ukraine is displacing a huge number of women and children and this small centre will provide a safe haven for these Ukrainian families.”

On March 3, Malta welcomed the first Ukrainian citizens fleeing war as tensions continue to escalate in their home country.

Ing. Tranter added that “in line with our philosophy of being a private Group with a public conscience, we will continue supporting this massive humanitarian effort currently under way across Europe both locally and internationally, thus helping the plight of Ukrainians”.