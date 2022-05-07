The Association of Catering Establishments has elected a new leadership team, it announced on Saturday.

Michelle Muscat will lead the lobby group as its new president, with Matthew Pace as her deputy. Omar Vella will serve as the ACE’s secretary while and Jon Dalli will be treasurer.

Muscat takes over the reins from Reuben Buttigieg, who steps back from frontline lobbying and will now serve the ACE in a consultative role.

A catering veteran with decades of experience in the tourism and hospitality sector, Muscat owns and runs La Vela restaurant in Ta’ Xbiex. She serves on the board of governors of the Institute of Tourism Studies and was named food and beverage entrepreneur of the year by the Malta Business Review in 2019.

The ACE, which was only set up in March 2020, represents over 500 different catering establishments across Malta and Gozo.