The rising cost of foodstuffs, retaining workers and banking problems are all weighing significantly on the minds of restaurant and cafe owners, a catering sector survey suggests.

A survey conducted by a sectoral lobby group, the Association of Catering Establishments, found that more than three out of every four of its members (76%) are worried by increases in stock pricing and profitability (ACE), has recently conducted its first post COVID-19 Pandemic on-line survey among its members in order to obtain a clear picture of the industry between January and May 2022.

The survey highlights the fact that almost 76% of its respondents pointed out that their main concern is the increase in stock pricing which is seriously hindering the sustainability of the industry. A further 41% flagged banking and other bureaucratic hurdles as issues of concern, the ACE said.

The survey, which was carried out online between January 1 and May 31, surveyed 104 ACE members, an association spokesperson said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has added inflationary pressure to food items such as wheat and vegetable oil, presenting an additional challenge to the catering industry as it seeks to recover from the COVID-19 doldrums. Catering sector insiders say the price of vegetable oil has tripled in the past year.

More positively, business appears to be picking up for the catering sector. 71 per cent of respondents said business was either the same or worse than 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, but 65% say business is better than it was in 2020 and 73% said they are doing better than in 2021.

There is little appetite to start charging customers a deposit to book a restaurant table, the survey indicated, with 60% saying they opposed that sort of measure.