How could the conspirators meet on the 4th floor before the election of 2013 and think they could get away with it?

They duped a greater part of the Maltese electorate who, after 25 years, had had enough of the tired Nationalist Party. They also planned to plunder national assets.

Assets like Enemalta and the three hospitals. Assets like government land, Australia Hall and ODZ land granted to selected developers in exchange for votes and bribes.

The gang of conspirators, including politicians, persons of trust, businessmen and middlemen, all had one thing in common: greed.

They were organised, tightly knit, unscrupulous and criminally minded. In fact, they seem to have almost got away with the plan had it not been for two things. One was Daphne Caruana Galizia. She was a one-woman army who barred their way and exposed them from the very first day for what they were: a bunch of crooks.

What also caused their downfall was their excessive greed. They overreached themselves, they went for big numbers when it concerned the power station, gas supply deals and gas tankers, or when it came to privatisation of hospitals.

The scheme of hiding bribes with Panama accounts and trusts in New Zealand, accounts in the British Virgin Islands, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Bahrein and the Gulf backfired, because Nexia BT fumbled.

Of the three crooks, for whom the aiders and abetters – Brian Tonna and Karl Cini – opened the three accounts in Panama and roamed the world looking for banks that would accept PEPs from Malta, two have now begun to feel the noose around their necks. The third remains unknown but all suspicions point upwards in one direction alone. That person should be feeling the heat.

Unfortunately, our institutions have not worked for the last seven years. They were infiltrated to do the biddings of the conspirators around Muscat and to favour those businessmen and women ready to deal with the corrupt leadership in Castille.

By allowing the sense of impunity for corruption, the Prime Minister and his sycophants carry the blame for the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Had the main conspirators been sacked or indicted upon opening their Panama accounts, there would have been no Electrogas bribes, no hospital shady deals, no assassination.

The noose is tightening around the major culprits.

But even if these few are taken to court and found guilty, we would not have resolved the major issue of the corruption that is eating away at the core of our state of law.

Does anybody think that Yorgen Fenech would be the only bribe-giver around? What about other shady figures involved in suspicious deals? Deals like Vitals, the sale of passports, Libyan visa schemes, the Australia House deal, the Gaffarena affair, the fake university of Żonqor Point and the Qala and high-rise permits, to name a few? Is it not legitimate to ask whether these too were part of the corruption in Malta that began on the 4th floor with Muscat, Keith “Allen” Schembri and the rest of the inner circle?

Some of that gang are now being investigated by the police. Prompted by Europol and money laundering probes into Malta’s shady undergrowth, the police have been awoken into action. Better late than never!

It is not the Police Commissioner who has prompted the police to awaken. It is more probable that a middle level cadre of officers in the police force decided to proceed with their investigations and to bring the culprits to justice.

Had they been allowed to intervene shortly after the Panama Papers revelation, then Daphne would still be alive today, living in a ‘normal’ EU country.

What is needed now is for the real and honest Labour Party to punish the guilty and to choose from among its ranks an honest leader to replace Muscat.

A leader to rally the honest and justice-loving members of the party to the applause of all the independent and justice-loving citizens of Malta, to investigate without fear or favour all those involved and bring justice to bear.

All those businessmen who may be isuspected of direct or indirect involvement in bribery, tax avoidance, secret Panama accounts, making undue profits illegally and hiding the truth, are to be investigated.

They, and the politicians, should be forced to pay back to the public the sums they may have stolen.

The contracts tainted by suspected criminal activity should be cancelled and re-opened to new bidders.

Tumas Group’s distancing itself from the action of their owner is unacceptable. The group and its present owners and staff as well as shareholders have all profited from the Electrogas deal.

The same applies to the other business groups involved in that deal. They cannot be allowed to benefit from contracts that are suspected to have been flawed by bribes and dirtied with the blood of a journalist.

The clean-up should not end with Muscat, Mizzi, Cardona, Schembri, Fenech, the go-between and the trigger pullers who placed the bomb. That does not constitute justice.

The clean-up should involve all those who knew, should have known, benefited from, advised or facilitated illegal deals, including Nexia BT and other advisers to the Muscat government.

Only then can this six-year criminal saga end and catharsis be achieved. Malta can then become a normal country once more.

John Vassallo is a former ambassador of Malta to the EU.