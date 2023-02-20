The former executive coordinator of the Valletta Rehabilitation Project, Ray Bondin, has filed libel proceedings against the president and the curator of St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation, claiming that statements in a publication celebrating the 20th anniversary of the foundation are defamatory in his regard.

The foundation was set up in 2001 following an agreement between the Government and the Catholic Church in Malta to oversee restoration and conservation projects as well as to manage the co-cathedral.

To commemorate twenty years since its inception, the foundation published a book titled “St John’s Co-Cathedral: Looking After a Cultural Gem - 20 years of Restoration and Conservation.”

Bondin, for twenty years or so after 1987, had been responsible for all major restoration projects undertaken at St John’s.

The application was filed against Mgr Emanuel Agius and Cynthia De Giorgio as president and curator of the foundation respectively.

Bondin said that the book contained various statements implying that works done under his tenure, although in good faith, effectively caused more damage.

“Several parts of the Church and artefacts had undergone previous interventions to save them or brighten them up, however well intended, the results were often very unfortunate….”wrote De Giorgio on page 13 of the book.

Citing that as an example, Bondin claimed that there were others, thereby making the publication defamatory in his regard.

He called upon the court to award compensation for damages he claims to have suffered as a result of this publication.

Lawyer Chris Said signed the application.