The Gozo Cathedral museum underwent an extensive refurbishment project and reorganisation programme, partly financed by the European Union funds.

The three-storey building was decorated with customised furniture brought over from Italy as well as light installations under the supervision of foreign experts.

Audio visual aids were also installed, enabling the visitor to understand the context in connection with the exhibits.

Some of the exhibits underwent conservation and restoration works. The museum set-up was brought in line with modern European museum standards. The setting of the artifacts was entrusted to historian Mgr Joseph Bezzina.

The works also include a state-of-the-art fire alarm and security system. Access to the museum is further enhanced with the installation of an elevator for visitors with special needs.