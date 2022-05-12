Catholic Action (Gozo) members will tomorrow celebrate the liturgical commemoration of Our Lady of Fatima apparitions at Fontana parish church between 5 and 6pm.

Since May 13 is World Union of Catholic Women’s Organisations Day, the occasion will also serve members to promote the event.

WUCWO was founded in 1910 and now represents nearly 100 Catholic women’s organisations worldwide, active in around 50 countries, representing more than eight million Catholic women of every walk of life.

Its aim is to promote the presence, participation and co-responsibility of Catholic women in society and the Church, to enable them to fulfil their mission of evangelisation and to work for human development, particularly in increasing educational opportunities, poverty reduction and the advancement of human rights beginning with the fundamental right to life.

Catholic Action members will also thank God for Armida Barelli, who was beatified on April 30.

Blessed Armida was the founder of the first women’s youth circles of Catholic Action all around Italy, following the pope’s enthusiastic intervention.

Poet Marjanu Vella, OFM, published a detailed biography of Armida Barelli in 1960.