A group of 15 young people from Malta, Romania and Italy, all youth leaders involved in Catholic Action, recently held a four-day training course in Iasi, Romania, to help them in their involvement in youth work.

The training course, called OWLS (Opportunities + Willingness + Learning = Success), comprised a series of workshops during which the participants learnt how to use a mixture of tools in their respective youth organisations. The workshops and sessions also helped to increase their knowledge about the various opportunities available for youth. In their respective countries the participants dedicate a number of hours every week to facilitate and organise activities in youth groups they lead. The course will enable them to provide a better service to young people.

This was the fifth and final event of a project financed by the EU Erasmusplus programme that started in Italy in 2018 and continued in Malta earlier this year.

The participants from Malta came from Żgħażagħ Azzjoni Kattolika (ŻAK).