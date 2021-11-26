The Catholic Action Movement organised a meeting for Gozitan female members at its headquarters in Victoria on Tuesday.

After an introductory speech by diocesan president Antoine Vassallo, branch ecclesiastical assistant George Frendo celebrated mass, during which special mention was made of St Gianna Beretta Molla.

Gianna Beretta Molla was an Italian physician, a working mother, professional woman and a loving wife. She was beatified in 1994 and canonised 10 years later. Eight years ago, a reliquary of the saint was brought over to Gozo from Rome through the intervention of her daughter Gianna Emanuela Molla and then Gozo bishop, now cardinal, Mario Grech. The reliquary is kept at the Catholic Action Movement’s headquarters and is taken to private homes by the movement’s members whenever devotees ask for it.

After a coffee break, branch president Bernardette Vella, who made the necessary arrangements for the event, thanked participants and encouraged them to patronise similar events in the future.

The meeting ended with a ‘Pilgrimage with Our Lady’ through video clips and profound reflections by Canon Frendo. Principal stops were made at Nazareth, Ein Karem, Betlehem and Jerusalem.