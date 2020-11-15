The increased forcefulness with which core Christian values are being challenged and mocked in the media should concern those of us who have long ignored developments that are rapidly changing our society.

Not so long ago, divorce, abortion and same-sex marriage were considered issues that would not impact Maltese society. Things have changed, and rapidly. Yet one would be foolish to think that this happened overnight. The collapse of our Christian heritage and the assault on the traditional family has long been coming. Even a superficial knowledge of history should have alerted us to what is afoot.

Recently, I attended a first-rate lecture by lawyer Gianfranco Amato, who defends life and the family via various organisations and NGOs. He clearly illustrated that the collapse of Christianity on such a scale as is happening in the Western world had happened before. The collapse of the Roman Empire over a thousand years ago had a similar pattern and was reflected in the cataclysmic fall in the population of Rome.

Dr Amato pointed out that in the heyday of the Roman Empire, Rome’s population had about a million inhabitants. Yet it plummeted to below 100,000 on the eve of the empire’s collapse. This was caused by a culture of decadence, where contraception and abortion were rampant.

Italy and Spain, two countries that were once Catholic bastions, now have among Europe’s lowest birth rates. Their death rate outstrips their birth rate. These countries are losing over a quarter of a million people a year. It does not take much imagination to forecast the long-term outcome.

The Christian ethos of living has been wiped out in one generation. My generation has failed to transmit the faith of our fathers. Now we have reached a stage where those of us who defend core values of life and family are censored in the public square. The proposed ‘equality’ legislation will give powers to a kangaroo court to bypass normal judicial procedures so as to heavily punish those who refuse to conform. This is already happening in Europe.

People are losing their jobs or positions if they uphold that marriage is between a man and a woman, or, in university, if they try to debate against the scourge of abortion. Also, the time-honoured parental right to educate one’s own children will be forfeited if parents refuse to let their children be indoctrinated with the envisaged sex education propaganda that portrays homosexuality as normal, encourages promiscuity with so-called ‘safe sex’, and even tells children to question and choose their gender.

Only 10 years ago, any suggestion of such ‘developments’ would have been dismissed as ludicrous and scaremongering. Today, they are a reality. Malta has always fooled itself into believing it was special and that radical changes taking place elsewhere would not affect it. Time and time again, it has been shown how false this presumption has been.

No doubt, these changes have been accelerated by a corrupt and spineless political class that is only too eager to portray itself as progressive and avant-garde. There are also huge interests at stake. One need only examine the way foreign funding and the mainstream media played a crucial role in influencing the recent abortion referendum in Ireland.

The intensifying aggressive pro-abortion campaign in Malta is an indicator of what is at stake. The future looks bleak.

klausvb@gmail.com