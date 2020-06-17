A group of 17 Catholic organisations are calling for safeguards to ensure that a proposed law on equality will not restrict their religious freedom particularly the teaching of Catholic values and beliefs.

The appeal was made in a position paper which looks into the implications of Bills 96 and 97 which have been in the pipeline for months and raised controversy from the start.

In their analysis, the organisations echoed concerns raised by the Catholic Church in a separate position paper published last March.

They argued that the vague provisions could be open to various interpretations of what constitutes discrimination, even the definition of a victim. Consequently, they feared that the dissemination of core Catholic values could be seen as being in breach of the law.

They cited the Church’s position against abortion, same-sex marriage and circumstances when a vendor refuses to render a service that goes against his personal beliefs and conscience as examples.

The organisations said they are seeking the following safeguards:

A distinction between adverts promoting certain products and those promoting Catholic values

A safeguard that anyone promoting opinions or lifestyles inspired by religious practices will not be liable for prosecution

A guarantee that Christians may practice their faith publicly without interference or fear of intimidation and have the right to educate their children in line with the teachings of the Gospel

Vendors refusing to render a service which they deem in breach of Catholic teaching will not be considered as discriminating act in the eyes of the law

A guarantee that all religious symbols will be allowed in public places.

The position paper was endorsed by the Catholic Action, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Fraternità tal-Lajci Charles de Foucauld, Il-Komunjoni tat-Tiġdid Kariżmatiku Kattoliku f'Malta, Society for Christian Doctrine - M.U.S.E.U.M. (male and female sections), Legion of Mary, L-Eżekuttiv tal-FORUM tal-Għaqdiet u Movimenti Djoċesani, Malta Catholic Youth Network, Maltese Dominican Commission for Justice and Peace, Mission Fund, Kerygma Movement, Cana Movement Moviment, Moviment tal-Fokolari (Malta) Radju Marija, The Apostolate of St Paul and the True Light Catholic Media Foundation.

