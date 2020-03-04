A group for catholic adolescents has managed to raise €14,000 in less than 24 hours to benefit a family who lost their home in a construction collapse.

ĊAMYouths set up the fund on Tuesday a day after the Pace family home collapsed leaving them out in the cold and causing the death of their beloved matriarch, 54-year-old Miriam Pace.

The victim's husband Carmel and her daughter Ivana were both active members of the group.

Miriam Pace tragically lost her life on Monday when the family's Ħamrun home came crashing down in the afternoon. Her body was pulled from the rubble later in the evening, almost eight hours after the building collapsed.

Miriam's funeral is being held tomorrow at 2pm at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Valletta.

ĊAMYouths expressed their sincere condolences with the Pace family and promised their "continuos support in these trying times".

Two companies, Forestals and Distinct Homes Ltd, also offered the family furniture and appliances once they resettled.

The Ħamrun council have also set up a fund for the Pace family, however, when contacted by Times of Malta the council declined to disclose how much money had been collected so far.

Anyone wishing to donate money to the family can do so via:

Bank Account Holder Name: CAMYouths

IBAN: MT16VALL22013000000040020040990

BIC/SWIFT: VALLMTMT

Transfer Reference: CY4Pace



Name of Organisation:

ĊAMYouths (VO/0396)

Address of Organisation:

Dar CAMYouths, Emmanuele Vitale

Street, Rabat RBT2020

Email address: accounts@camyouths.com



Donations to IBAN account can also be sent through the Revolut app,

Please see following links for instructions;

Donations can also be sent by SMS to the following numbers:

5061 8940 – € 6.99

5061 9236 – € 11.65