Transit, a 2018 German film directed by Christian Petzold, will be screened tomorrow at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, in Valletta. The film, based on Anna Seghers’s 1942 novel of the same name, is anintelligent and bewitching story of a nearly impossible love amid escape, exile and a longing for a place to call home.

When fleeing Paris after the German invasion, Georg (Franz Rogowski) escapes to Marseilles assuming the identity of a dead author whose papers he possesses.

With nowhere to turn, he is confounded to the corridors of a small hotel, the consulates, cafés and bars that line the harbour while he awaits his fate.

Everything changes when Georg falls in love with the mysterious Marie (Paula Beer) who is desperate to find her missing husband.

Transit will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, tomorrow at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/transit.