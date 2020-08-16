Three women and a man were arrested by Sliema district police last night during patrols to deter loitering.
In a statement on Sunday afternoon, the police said that a patrol noticed a woman, 54, loitering at Ta' Xbiex seafront at about 12.15am. The woman was stopping cars and people.
Some time later a man was seen speaking to the woman, He handed her some money and they left together.
In Triq Ġużeppi Cali the police found the two people performing a sexual act in a public place and arrested them.
Separately, the police also arrested two women, aged 29 and 41 for loitering for purposes of prostitution.
