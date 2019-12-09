A homeless man caught red-handed while trying to steal from a parked car has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to attempted theft.

Eman Ebejer, 34, was caught by a neighbour of the car owner as he tried to steal from the car in Qormi on Saturday evening, a court was told.

He promptly alerted the police while detaining the suspected thief until the police arrived.

The incident took place around 8:00pm and the man’s plans were thwarted by the arrival of the neighbour, an official at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

Prosecuting Inspector Roderick Agius charged the suspect with attempted theft, recidivism as well as being in possession of suspicious items without a valid explanation. The man had a criminal record for theft.

Mr Ebejer pleaded guilty and was placed under a 3-year probation order, since the court ruled that prison would not be the ideal option in the circumstances.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella presided over the arraignment.

Lawyer Christopher Chircop was legal aid counsel.