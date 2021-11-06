A poacher was caught trapping birds illegally 24 hours after he was convicted for the same offence, the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) said on Saturday.

In a statement, it said one of its teams on Friday filmed and reported a man who was trapping finches on an unregistered trapping site and without any permit at Miġra I-Ferħa.

"The police responded very quickly, arrested the trapper and confiscated 20 live finches as well as a large set of clap nets,” it said.

It added that its video evidence clearly showed that the poacher was the same person who on Thursday was convicted for illegal trapping during the closed season in spring 2019.

CABS said the 2019 case was based on the report of a CABS team who had filmed the man.

The pacher was fined €1,500 and had his trapping licence revoked.