A suspected drug trafficker arrested in Paceville late on Sunday has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to charges.

Awet Estifanos Weldetinsae, 29, an Eritrean national living in Malta, was charged with trafficking and possession of cocaine and cannabis resin under circumstances indicating that the drugs were not for his personal use.

The charges were aggravated by the fact that he was caught within 100 metres of a place frequented by youths. Mr Weldetinsae was also charged as a recidivist having been convicted on various occasions before the magistrates’ courts.

Prosecuting Inspector Kevin Pulis explained that the suspect was taken into police custody after being stopped and searched by police patrolling Paceville at the weekend.

Mr Weldetinsae, who has no fixed address, did not request bail. The court, presided over by magistrate Victor George Axiaq, remanded him in custody.

Lawyer Yanika Bugeja was defence counsel.