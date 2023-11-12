The Cleveland Cavaliers held off Golden State 118-110 on Saturday in a fiery NBA clash that saw Warriors forward Draymond Green ejected in the third quarter after a skirmish with Donovan Mitchell.

Six Cavs players scored in double figures as Cleveland beat the Warriors for the second time in a week.

They had seized control with a 38-point second quarter, and were up by 10 after Caris LeVert’s layup over Klay Thompson midway through the third.

Green knocked Mitchell out of bounds on that play and soon after Mitchell ran straight into Green, prompting Green to drop the ball and step toward him.

The two were held back from each other, but Green was handed his second technical foul of the game after video showed him elbowing Mitchell “a couple of plays before,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

