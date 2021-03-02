Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani could return at Crystal Palace on Wednesday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men head back to London looking to revive their Premier League title bid.

The experienced forward has missed the last four games with a muscle complaint.

“We’ve had a training session this (Tuesday) morning,” Solskjaer said.

“Of course it was a light one. Edinson trained, he joined in so that’s good. Let’s hope there’s no reaction after the session. Hopefully he will travel with the squad.”

Second-placed United were left 12 points behind local rivals and Premier League leaders Manchester City following a goalless draw away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

