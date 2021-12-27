Edinson Cavani spared Manchester United’s blushes on their return from a coronavirus hiatus as the Uruguayan rescued a 1-1 draw at struggling Newcastle on Monday.

Ralf Rangnick’s side trailed to Allan Saint-Maximin’s eye-catching early goal and were out-played for long periods at St James’ Park.

But Cavani came off the bench to bag his first goal since October in the second half, ensuring Rangnick avoided his first defeat in four games as United’s interim manager.

United remain in seventh place in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth placed Arsenal with two games in hand.

