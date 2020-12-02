Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Edinson Cavani will be ready to face his old club Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday despite the distraction of a Football Association investigation into a social media post by the Uruguayan.

Cavani’s joy at coming off the bench to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 Premier League win at Southampton on Sunday with two goals and an assist was tempered as after the match he thanked a friend for his congratulations on Instagram using the Spanish term “negrito” (small black person).

Despite the affectionate context, Cavani could still fall foul of the FA’s minimum three-match ban for offensive comments on social media.

“He’s deeply sorry for the mistake he’s made. There was no malicious intent at all, it was just an affectionate greeting to a friend of us and we explained to him,” said Solskjaer at Tuesday’s pre-match press conference.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta