Veteran British road cyclist Mark Cavendish has signed a one-year contract with Astana, who as a World Tour team are slated for July’s Tour de France.

The 37-year-old Briton holds the joint all time record of 34 Tour de France stage wins with Belgian great Eddy Merckx, and the 2023 Tour route is packed with sprint chances.

“He is the best sprinter of all times, and I am happy to welcome Mark in Astana Qazaqstan Team,” said his new sports director Alexandr Vinokurov.

“As always, the objective will be for us to stand on the top podium,” said Cavendish.

“I’m looking forward to being part of a successful team, whether working with the team for wins, crossing the line first myself, or cheering on my teammates,” he said.

