All-time great sprinter Mark Cavendish said he was loving every minute of his final season ahead of Saturday’s Tour de France Grand Depart in Bilbao.

The 38-year-old, who is tied for the Tour de France stage win record with Eddy Merckx on 34, looked fit and well at his pre-race press conference in downtown Bilbao.

The man known for his speed on a bike often paused at great length before answering questions.

When asked about the possibility of breaking the all-time stage tally, he paused for at least a minute before answering that he didn’t know.

Having said in May that he planned to retire after this season, on Thursday, he left the door ajar for another year when asked when his last race would be.

“I’m still racing, still loving it, and I’ll keep doing it until I stop,” he said.

