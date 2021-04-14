British sprinter Mark Cavendish avoided a late crash to win a third consecutive stage at the Tour of Turkey on Wednesday to remain in the overall lead of the eight day event.

The 35-year-old Cavendish hadn’t won a race since 2018 before Monday but was celebrating a third victory in three days after the 184.4km run from Alanya to the coastal town of Kemer.

Cavendish is now just one win away from his 150th victory after pipping Belgian Jasper Philipsen to the line, while Poland’s Stanislaw Aniolkowski was third

The former Madison world champion and winner of 30 Tour de France stages had been suffering from Epstein Barr virus, but seems to have found both his form and his confidence.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta