NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell received an excited welcome to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday as his trade from Utah became official while the Jazz thanked him for incredible performances.

Mitchell was sent to the Cavaliers in exchange for Utah getting Finland’s Lauri Markkanen, guards Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji, first-round NBA Draft picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029 and pick swaps in 2026 and 2028.

Multiple reports Thursday disclosed the blockbuster deal, which gives the Cavs a load of young talent and the Jazz a horde of draft picks to rebuild the club.

“The acquisition of Donovan Mitchell presented us with an incredible opportunity to bring one of the NBA’s most dynamic young All-Stars to Cleveland,” Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman said.

