The Malta High Income Fund which is a sub-fund of CC Funds SICAV plc announced an annualised distribution of three per cent.

CC Funds SICAV plc was launched in September 2011 and presently has an aggregate NET Assets of over €158 million, spread over 10 distinct sub-funds.

The Malta High Income Fund aims to maximise the total return for investors, by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of bonds and equities listed on the Malta Stock Exchange.

The Malta High Income Fund is actively managed and serves as an investment opportunity for those wishing to receive a yearly income while investing in local companies.

The Malta High Income Fund is available at Calamatta Cuschieri via one of its branches in Sliema, Birkirkara, Fgura and Mosta. Gozo residents may also arrange a meeting by appointment. Interested parties are asked to call 25 688 688.

Investors wishing to invest online can access the Malta High Income Fund on cctrader. More information about this fund is available on the dedicated website.

CC Funds SICAV plc is a UCITS funds licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority.