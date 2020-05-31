CC Funds SICAV plc announced a series of enhancements to a number of sub-funds under its umbrella. It was decided to change the pricing frequency of both the CC Euro High Income Bond Fund and the CC Global High Income Bond Fund to daily from weekly.

SICAV has added two new euro share classes – Class B (Accumulation) Investor Shares and Class C (Distribution) Investor Shares, within the CC Global High Income Bond Fund.

The objective of the CC Global High Income Bond Fund is to maximise the total level of return through an investment in a diversified portfolio of bonds issued globally. Investors who invest in the distribution classes receive a dividend twice annually. Those investors opting to invest in the accumulation share class will have their dividend automatically reinvested to form part of their capital.

The name of the CC Euro Equity Fund was changed to the CC Global Opportunities Fund to reflect its global approach. The objective of the fund remains that of investing in a diversified portfolio of global blue-chip equities.

Visit www.ccfunds.com.mt. for more information.