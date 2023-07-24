Professionals and DIY enthusiasts can now finally meet all their power tool needs in one central, air-conditioned showroom with free parking, excellent aftersales service, tool hire services and specialist staff.

Renowned power-tool wholesalers C&C Technik have just launched over 900 square metres of retail and service space with a huge range of products from over 40 top brands in stock at their new premises in Mdina Road, Qormi.

Renowned power-tool wholesalers C&C Technik have just launched over 900 square metres of retail and service space with a huge range of products from over 40 top brands.

The brands represented by C&C Technik include Festool, Stabila, Wiha and Narex, with a full portfolio of products ranging from beginner to expert level, and from power tools and hand tools to machinery, consumables and storage with prices that match everyone’s budget.

Apart from a large range of goods off-the-shelf or available for delivery, C&C Technik also offers a convenient tool hiring service – for those who only need a tool for a one-off job or a limited time.

To ensure full customer service, the new outlet also houses a comprehensive after-sales repair, upgrade and technical advice service provided by expert staff on site daily.

Founded by well-respected hardware specialist Pio Vella over 30 years ago, C&C Technik has built a strong reputation, earning it a consistent five-star client rating on Google Reviews and positioning it as one of Malta’s leading suppliers of high-quality tools.

The new Qormi showroom also brings together the services and stock previously housed in two separate smaller C&C Technik outlets in St Venera and Mosta.

Today, C&C Technik is a subsidiary of Salvo Grima Group, a dynamic family-owned Group of Companies with operations in seven countries focusing on distribution, ship supply, international wholesale and retail.

For more information visit www.cctechnik.com.mt or visit the new outlet at Mdina Road, Qormi.