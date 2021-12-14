CC Funds SICAV plc has reached over €160 million in assets under management (AUM), marking a 25 per cent increase since the beginning of January and reaching this significant milestone as subscriptions across all sub-funds maintained a healthy momentum throughout the year.

Among all the funds available through the CC Funds SICAV suite, the Euro High Income Fund, as well as the Malta High Income Fund, have been the main growth drivers. These funds have performed well in current low interest rates environment which has helped render them popular given the higher income levels achieved.

In particular, appetite for local investments has remained robust among local investors as reflected by the exponential growth of the CC Malta High Income Fund, which has reached AUM of over €21 million.

Offering investors exposure to the local market, this actively managed fund invests primary in local corporate bonds, providing a stable distribution. At the same time, the capped equity exposure may generate better performance from the corporate, low-yielding market.

We now look into 2022 with more optimism given the support we’ve seen by our retail base, which motivates us further to continue improving on the success achieved in 2021

Jordan Portelli, chief investment officer at Calamatta Cuschieri, said: “This year CC Funds continued to be a popular offering through its sub-funds among local investors, as witnessed by the remarkable increase in assets under management. At the beginning of the year, we took important strategic decisions to improve our offering from all angles, and with the support and great work of the entire team we have managed to achieve very satisfactory results to date. We now look into 2022 with more optimism given the support we’ve seen by our retail base, which motivates us further to continue improving on the success achieved in 2021.”

The fund operates as a UCITS scheme which has become the gold standard for EU investment funds for retail investors. UCITS funds are ideal for retail investors as they have been specifically designed to ensure diversification and liquidity through distinct parameters, permitted asset classes and investment restrictions as set out in EU law.

