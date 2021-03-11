CCTrader, the award-winning online investments platform, announced the rollout of fractional Stocks and ETFs, as well as the launch of new lower rates ahead of its 10-year anniversary.

With fractional shares investors can now access over 4,300 Stocks and ETFs and purchase the exact value they want. Fractional shares provide investors with an affordable way of investing smaller amounts whilst facilitating portfolio diversification. Rates now start from just $0.50 and many other markets have been also reduced.

Alan Cuschieri, co-CEO said: “In 2020 we announced our mission to internationalise the CCTrader platform, in 2021 this will become a reality. CCTrader users can expect to benefit greatly from this increased investment as new functionality and improvements make their way at an accelerated pace.”

Calamatta Cuschieri also launched a new CCTrader website to reflect the platforms new brand image. Apart from information about the platform, the website contains the latest market news, educational content, blog posts and more.

This year the company also launched new a new discovery section and Investor Community on Facebook. Via the new discovery section investors can explore trending instruments, those that are popular to hold, most bought in the past week and more. On the other hand, the Investor Community is the place where investors can come together and exchange their views on the markets and current affairs, while they may also access exclusive content.

CCTrader provides access to over 20,000 instruments including Stocks, ETFs, Funds and Bonds in over 40 international stock exchanges. It is also connected live to the Malta Stock Exchange. Opening an account is free of charge and there are no custody fees. The platform is available in simple mode for beginners or advanced mode where it also provides multiple order terms such as limit, market and stop-loss orders and more.

CCTrader is part of the Calamatta Cuschieri Group, Malta’s largest independent local financial services company that pioneered the financial services industry in 1972.

CCTrader can be accessed by downloading the app from either the Android or Apple Store or alternatively via https://live.cctrader.com from any browser.