CCTrader, the award-winning trading platform that is powered by the Calamatta Cuschieri Group has announced the launch of several new and improved features that are now available on the platform.

A new desktop version has now been launched and will completely replace the previous version by the end of the 2020. New versions for iOS and Android are now also available.

Customers can also now invest in a wide variety of funds from the world's top fund houses from the mobile application. The platform has added several thousand funds available from across the globe as well as CC’s own full range of funds which on average have returned double digits during 2019.

Furthermore, the login and onboarding experience has been enhanced and streamlined further to provide a quicker, more efficient and positive experience to users. This means that new customers can get started within minutes and login more easily using their mobile number and passcode. Security has also been enhanced with 2FA (two factor authentication). Several other enhancements have been made,

Alan Cuschieri co-CEO of Calamatta Cuschieri said: “CCTrader has been a huge success, I would firstly like to thank all the people within our team who have worked so hard to make the product what it is today and our clients for their continued support over the past eight years.

"We have invested continuously to improve our offering year on year and we want to leave a legacy by helping people improve their financial lives. In 2020 we are doubling down on this vision by involving the community and inviting people to have their say and take part in how the product develops on our public roadmap."

CCTrader is the only live investment platform that is connected to the Malta Stock Exchange, opening an account is free of charge, no deposits are required whilst provides access to tens of thousands of instruments including trade Stocks, Bonds, ETFs and Funds available in over 40 international stock exchanges. The platform also provides multiple order terms such as limit, market and stop-loss orders, full cost breakdown prior to execution, as well as real-time live market prices, while it also provides HTML5 charting with technical analysis tools, price alerts, customised push notifications and much more.

CCTrader is part of the Calamatta Cuschieri Group, the largest local financial services company that pioneered the Maltese financial services industry in 1972. The Group offers a wide range of services including investment advice, online trading, life insurance, pensions, savings plans, wealth management, fund administration and marketing services amongst others. CC is a founding member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the representative and distributor for UBS Funds in Malta.

Further information regarding the new features as well as the roadmap and community is available on https://www.cctrader.com.

To access CCTrader and start investing, download the app from either the Android or Apple Store. Alternatively, visit https://live.cctrader.com from any browser on mobile or desktop.