CCTrader, the award-winning trading platform powered by Calamatta Cuschieri, has unveiled new fees for buying and selling stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on US exchanges. Users will now be able to buy and sell from $1 for small orders, scaled based on the amounts being invested.

The revised pricing will enable CCTrader customers who might be just starting out or who might be looking to buy smaller values to build their stock portfolio at a more cost-effective rate.

Calamatta Cuschieri co-CEO Alan Cuschieri said: “With the introduction of lower fees for small transactions our vision is to make investing in stocks accessible to a wider audience whilst completely retaining our premium customer service support and full-service platform.

“Today is another milestone for CCTrader. Apart from the continuous investment being made to the platform, new exciting features are just around the corner.”

CCTrader is the only live investment platform that is connected to the Malta Stock Exchange; it is ISO-9001 certified by Lloyds and achieved Gold Standard certification for customer service.

Opening an account is free of charge, no deposits are required, and it provides access to tens of thousands of instruments including stocks, bonds, ETFs and funds available in over 40 international stock exchanges.

The platform was recently revamped with several new and improved features, while a new desktop version was launched to replace the previous one.

CCTrader also launched its public roadmap where users and customers can contribute and vote on features they would like to see added to the platform.

It also offers multiple order terms, such as limit, market and stop-loss orders, full-cost breakdown prior to execution, as well as real-time live market prices, HTML5 charting with technical analysis tools, price alerts, customised push notifications, and more.

The platform is part of the Calamatta Cuschieri Group, Malta’s largest independent local financial services company, which pioneered the Maltese financial services industry in 1972.

CCTrader is available via the Android or iOS Stores as well as via the website below from any browser on mobile or desktop.

https://live.cctrader.com