Petr Cech became the latest member of Chelsea’s senior management team to leave the club on Monday following a change in ownership.
Long-serving chairman Bruce Buck and director Marina Granovskaia also departed Stamford Bridge last week in the wake of a takeover from American Todd Boehly’s consortium.
Cech, who won 13 major honours with Chelsea during his playing career as a goalkeeper, became the club’s technical and performance advisor when he retired in 2019.
“It has been a huge privilege to perform this role at Chelsea for the past three years,” Cech said in a club statement.
“With the club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside.
