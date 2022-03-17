Arsenal defender Cedric Soares and Porto midfielder Otavio returned to the Portugal squad for next week’s World Cup play-off first-round tie against Turkey.
If Cristiano Ronaldo’s side beat Turkey they go on to face a final qualifier against either European champions Italy or North Macedonia.
Soares is back after a year’s absence for the 2016 European champions, with Otavio last called up in September 2021.
