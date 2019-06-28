Ceek Recruitment Solutions announced Lydia Khidas as the winner of a Sony Playstation VR Headset following the Digital Careers Expo competition. Ms Khidas was randomly chosen from a pool of applicants who visited the Ceek stand at the Digital Careers Expo at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali in May and uploaded their CV onto the Ceek portal.

This was the first time that Ceek attended the MRO19 Technology & Gadgets Expo. It was also the first time that MRO included this dedicated Digital Careers Expo. “We were thrilled to participate in the Expo among other strong recruitment agencies in Malta for digital careers in IT, design, technology, iGaming, Blockchain and AI,” said Ceek Recruitment director Rachel Pool. “Participation allowed us to offer our services to candidates interested in a career in IT and successfully match them with our extensive pool of IT companies.