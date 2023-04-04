Aleksander Ceferin stands unopposed for a new term as president of UEFA when European football’s governing body meets in Lisbon on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old Slovenian lawyer, elected in 2016 following the downfall of Frenchman Michel Platini, is therefore assured of a further four years in the role despite a turbulent second term overshadowed by the breakaway European Super League project.

The UEFA Congress in the Portuguese capital comes just a few weeks after Gianni Infantino was re-elected as president of FIFA, also unopposed.

Ceferin has had his differences with Infantino, with the UEFA chief notably one of the main voices against FIFA’s proposals to host the World Cup every two years instead of the current four.

