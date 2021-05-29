UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he was “in favour of a Champions League Final Four” by 2024 in an interview published in France on Saturday.

“Personally, I would like to see it happen,” he told sports daily L’Equipe ahead of Saturday night’s Champions League final in Porto.

“It could be great. And effective in terms of revenue if it is well done.”

Although he is in favour, Ceferin added that “there are advantages and disadvantages”.

