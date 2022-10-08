Aleksander Ceferin will target a third term as UEFA president next year, the Slovenian told European football’s member federations on Saturday ahead of the Euro 2024 draw in Frankfurt.

Ceferin “took the opportunity to personally thank all 55 associations for their letters of support for the next elections received in recent weeks, confirming officially that he will run for another mandate at the UEFA Congress in Portugal in 2023,” UEFA said.

