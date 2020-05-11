Preparations are in full swing for the isolation music event of the year, as the Bay Music Awards are back after an absence of seven years.

The Bay Music Awards with Bank of Valletta will be a star-studded night of live performances and awards, all from the comfort of your own home. For this year’s Isolation Edition the BMAs will be live and online on May 14.

89.7 Bay will be giving due recognition to some of Malta’s finest talent with eight prestigious awards, and 10 special performances from Malta’s biggest names in music, who will be performing live from their own homes, to yours.

The Travellers, Red Electrick, The New Victorians and The Busker are nominated for Best Group. X Factor’s Owen Leuellen and Luke Chappell together with Matthew James and Kevin Paul Calleja are in the running for the Best Male Award, with Ira Losco, Gaia, X Factor Season 1 Winner Michela and Emma Muscat are the nominees for Best Female.

Micimago, J Joy, Debrii and Where It’s Att are nominated in the Best Dance category, and Eddie Fresco, Yanick, Owen Leuellen and Ben Miller have been nominated for the Best Hip Hop/RnB Award.

In the Best Video Category, Destiny’s would-be Eurovision Entry All of my Love made it to the list, together with The New Victorians’ Second to None, Luke Chappell’s Human, and Cannonball by Ira Losco feat. Michela.

Hot off the success of X Factor Malta, Dav Jnr, Oxygn, Karin Duff and Vinyl Paradise have been nominated for the Best Newcomer Award.

Finally, for what has been nicknamed as the Isolators’ Choice Award for Best Song, the four nominees are Destiny with All of my Love, Dive In by Red Electrick, Say it First by B-OK feat. Michela, and Cannonball by Ira Losco feat. Michela.

On Thursday, May 14 head to the 89.7 Bay or the Times of Malta Facebook page at 6:30pm and watch the Bay Music Awards with Bank of Valletta live from the comfort of your own home, and be part in this real celebration of Maltese music.