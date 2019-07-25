A Nationalist Party member and electoral candidate is urging her friends to celebrate her birthday by making donations to the party, or to an animal welfare organisation.

Roselyn Borg Knight said that apart from a glass of wine with her family, she wants to celebrate her birthday with special gestures which reflect what is in her heart - democracy and animal welfare.

She said she is working hard to see the PN regain its strength in the interests of democracy. She is doing this by listening to the people and helping in the party's fund-raising.

"Therefore, if you want to make my day more special please donate to the Nationalist Party so that it can be great again, as it deserves," she said in a Facebook post.

She added that well-wishers could, if they so prefer, donate to the Association of Abandoned Animals, one of the many animal sanctuaries which are doing sterling work for animals.

She enclosed telephone numbers for donations in both cases.

Mrs Borg Knight is international secretary of the PN and unsuccessfully contested the European Parliament elections.

The PN has for the past years struggled to make ends meet, with significant debt repayments weighing it down. The party will this year hold Independence Day celebrations outside its Pieta' headquarters in a bid to keep costs down.