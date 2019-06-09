Today marks the 50th anniversary of the date when the first human beings landed on the moon. Fifty years ago, on July 20, 1969, during Nasa’s Apollo 11 lunar mission, the world held its breath as Neil Armstrong opened the hatch of the Eagle landing craft, climbed down the ladder, took his first historic steps on the moon surface, and uttered the immortal words “that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind”.

Two activities are being held this weekend at Esplora, Kalkara, and Palazzo de Piro, Mdina, to celebrate this unique event.

Today and tomorrow at Esplora Interactive Science Centre, Kalkara, a weekend full of interactive activities for all the family will be held throughout the day from 10am to 3pm. These include workshops entitled Blast Off and Destination Space respectively; a Nasa Family Moon Survival Challenge, and various ‘Science on the Spot’ activities.

The Moon Landing 50th Anniversary activities will be held at Esplora Interactive Science Centre, Marina Street, Kalkara, today and tomorrow from 10am to 3pm. For further information call 2360 2201 or visit http://esplora.org.mt.

The US Embassy, in conjunction with Euro Media Forum, is organising an event entitled Apollo 11 at Palazzo de Piro, Mdina, today at 8pm.

The event will start with an introductory speech by US Chargé d’Affaires Mark Schapiro, followed by a presentation by Apollo missions specialist David Pace. The latter presentation will touch on the scientific importance of the actual moon-landing and the benefits derived therefrom. Pace will explain how the moon landing event itself brought physical evidence to the scientific world and increased our knowledge of the moon.

Pace will go on to talk about the Artemis project aimed at returning man to the moon in 2024 and the more ambitious project to land on Mars. He will also delve into scientific facts that debunk the conspiracy theories that man never went to the moon and that the whole event was a giant Hollywood-style hoax.

From 10.30pm onwards the audience will be able to take part in a professionally guided moon observation using a professional telescope. Participants are welcome to bring their own telescopes and binoculars. There will also be an exhibition on the Apollo 11 set up by Alessandro Bajada.

The Apollo 11 event will be held at Palazzo de Piro, Mdina, today at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. The hall is fully airconditioned. For admission tickets, call 9905 2482. The event is supported by the US Embassy, Palazzo de Piro and the Esplora Interactive Science Centre. For further information visit www.facebook.com/events/2355192784769588/?active_tab=about.

About the Apollo programme

The Apollo Mission project was a shining example of what can be achieved when humanity works towards a common goal.

During the Apollo programme of the 1960s and 1970s, Nasa sent nine missions to the moon. Six of them landed astronauts safely on the surface; they are still the only times humans have visited another world.

The programme was designed to land humans on the moon and bring them safely back to earth. Six of the missions (Apollos 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, and 17) achieved this goal. Apollos 7 and 9 were earth-orbiting missions to test the command and lunar modules, and did not return lunar data.

Apollos 8 and 10 tested various components while orbiting the moon, and returned photography of the lunar surface.

Apollo 13 did not land on the moon due to a malfunction, but also returned photographs.

The six missions that landed on the moon returned a wealth of scientific data and almost 400 kilos of lunar samples. Experiments included soil mechanics, meteoroids, seismic, heat flow, lunar ranging, magnetic fields, and solar wind experiments.