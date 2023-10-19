Once again, the grandeur of Fort Manoel will be unveiled to the public during an open day on Sunday, October 22, from 9:30am till 5:30pm. This event offers a unique opportunity to witness the restoration efforts and bask in the splendor of the fort.

Guided tours are scheduled throughout the day, starting with a tour in Maltese at 10:30am, followed by tours in English at noon and 4:15pm, and another in Maltese at 2pm. Immerse yourself in the history and architectural marvel of this Baroque masterpiece and be enthralled by captivating re-enactments by the Show of Arms Re-enactment Group and musical performances by the Marsa and Xghajra Scouts' pipe and drums bands. Entrance to the Fort and all tours are free of charge.

Fort Manoel, a testament to Malta's baroque military architecture, was founded in September 1723 under the stewardship of Grand Master Antonio Manoel de Vilhena of the Knights of St. John. Restored to its former glory by MIDI plc in the early 2000s, the fort has loomed majestically over Marsamxett Harbour for centuries. Its rich history includes serving as an extension of the Lazzaretto Hospital in the 1800s and being christened HMS Phoenicia during the British era.

Ample parking is available on Manoel Island. For more information, call 2065 5500 or e-mail info@midimalta.com. Further updates can also be found at https://www.facebook.com/manoelislandmalta/.