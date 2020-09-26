Perry Estate Agents to issue 59th edition of publication on October 25 with Times of Malta

Perry Estate Agents have announced the publication of their upcoming quality catalogue, celebrating four decades of success as one of the longest running estate agencies in Malta, with uninterrupted operations since 1981.

Robert Spiteri Paris, co-managing director of Perry Estate Agents said: “We are very pleased and proud to produce this exciting up-coming 59th edition of the Perry catalogue, celebrating this important occasion and milestone with our clients and team of professionals.

“The publication is widely recognised as the most useful source of information for investors who want to make an informed quality investment decision and successfully acquire or rent a quality property. Each coffee-table issue showcases the latest prestigious residential and commercial property offered by the most experienced and knowledgeable real estate specialists, with the vast majority having formed part of the Perry sales and lettings teams for over a decade.”

Perry’s vision has always been to be the greatest real estate adviser of choice in the quality markets it serves.

“We do not wish to be the largest in term of volumes, just the best in our segments (as judged by our clients) hence our mantra: ‘The Best Name In Malta Property,” added Spiteri Paris.

“Our values assert not only our commitment to ethical and professional conduct but to the essence of our real estate success – an entrepreneurial and unparalleled personal customer-oriented approach.”

Perry Estate Agents take great pride in delivering services of the highest quality and seek to employ and retain only the best people in the industry, boasting the highest staff retention in the industry.

“We recognise that our teams diverse strengths com bined with good teamwork produce the best results,” Spiteri Paris added.

The company’s unique and long-standing success within this highly competitive real estate industry is celebrated with the 59th edition of the Perry publication which is produced in collaboration with Allied Newspapers and distributed free with The Sunday Times, with the 59th edition due to be circulated on Sunday, October 25.

Perry have always been renowned for featuring properties in large-format and high-quality magazines, each one displaying a beautiful work of art featuring on the front cover. The front cover has always been adorned by a beautiful work of art held in a private collection, never published before. Artists such as the 1920s Italian painter Edigio Tonti to the contemporary Paul Carbonaro and the Russian sculptor Boris Edwards have been featured.

The publication has been circulated uninterruptedly for over two decades, with the first 36-page issue going to print in 1999. In 2018 Perry completely remodelled its approach by taking the publication to a new level and creating a high quality 84-page coffee-table catalogue. This is a high quality and much sought after publication promotes the Perry team as agents of Malta’s prime properties and as the brand possessing unrivalled expertise, trusted as exclusive agents for some of Malta’ most important and attractive properties, each one artistically displayed and described within the publications pages.

The aim of this real estate catalogue has always been to create a clear difference from other operators in the industry, the book-like print publication uses a high-quality format and also offers diverse features, including corporate and property market highlights. The content is split into distinct sections to cater for all prospective purchasers/tenants looking for all types of property. It offers readers various sections from exclusive seafront apartments and penthouses to a section on houses of character, used in Maltese real estate jargon to describe traditional properties that give the Island its charm and individuality.

The property catalogue content is extended online in the company’s publication section at perry.com.mt and a soft copy of the publication is also circulated with the Perry portfolio newsletter e-mails, guaranteeing a powerful media drive via the company’s widely followed and long established media channels, guaranteeing that the publication reaches practically everyone interested in real estate in Malta and serving as an excellent vehicle to promote properties for vendors who have trusted Perry Estate Agents to represent their special property on the sales or letting markets.

The Perry publication is known to have showcased a unique selection of Malta’s most outstanding and iconic properties and the 59th edition will be no different. The Perry publication remains a powerful and very relevant marketing tool distributed among key audiences and the company 40th anniversary edition to be distributed in October comes laden with another astounding selection of beautiful properties entrusted with Perry estate agents as exclusive agents.

To order your free copy of any of Perry’s recent publications or to pre-book a copy of the upcoming special edition, contact the Perry team through perry.com.mt or by phone on 2131 0800.

The publication will no doubt serve as a valuable resource for prospective purchasers and tenants.