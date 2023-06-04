The Malta Ship Register's maritime flag has earned global recognition for its excellence in safety and quality. It stands as a testament to our nation's impressive track record and accomplishments in the maritime domain. Ships sailing under the Maltese flag are distinguished by their high standards and exceptional performance.

Reflecting on the history of The Merchant Shipping Act is a fascinating journey in itself. The Act is a testament to the evolution of laws and regulations that ensure the safety and efficiency of maritime trade. Inspired by the UK Merchant Shipping Act of 1894, this legislation brought about significant changes, including the adoption of the distinctive Malta maritime flag—a white eight-pointed cross on a red background, proudly flown on the stern of merchant ships of all types.

Additionally, the establishment of the Maritime Authority and the incorporation of the registry of shipping and seamen within the newly created Merchant Shipping Directorate marked crucial steps toward ensuring top-quality shipping in the Maltese register. Over the years, the Act has undergone several amendments, with the 1988 Amendments being particularly significant. These amendments were the result of extensive discussions with stakeholders and introduced provisions that have stimulated growth and streamlined the ship registration process.

Our success in positioning Malta at the forefront of the maritime industry is not solely attributable to our efforts. It is the result of the unwavering support, advice, and positive discussions of every stakeholder in the industry. Together, we have established Maritime Malta as one of the most well-regulated registers globally, boasting an exceptional track record.

The power of collaboration between regulators and industry cannot be overstated when it comes to achieving growth and success. The symposium, held in partnership between Transport Malta, the Malta International Shipowners Association, and the Malta Maritime Law Association, is an example of this vital cooperation. Let us continue working hand in hand so that we may achieve greater progress and development in the future.

We must take a moment to appreciate the remarkable accomplishments of our maritime industry. From our rich and fascinating history to our globally respected flag, we have much to be proud of. As a nation, we have established ourselves as one of the leading transhipment hubs in the Mediterranean, an exceptional port destination and top-notch maritime services recognized worldwide for their excellence. We must continue to work hard to maintain our position as a center of maritime excellence.

However, we must acknowledge that this priceless national asset faces increasing challenges, both abroad and at home. To overcome these challenges, we must build on our success and identify new niches in this highly volatile and dynamic market.

As an Authority, our priority is to maintain and enhance our well-deserved reputation as a governing authority and continue to offer value added services to our partners.

At Transport Malta, we take immense pride in our firm and reputable governance. We strive to provide exceptional services that exceed our customers' expectations. Our entire team is dedicated to continuously improving our processes and approaches to ensure that we stay ahead in serving the industry.