An activity being held over the coming two weekends aims to cele­brate the socio-cultural identity, history and collective memory of a local community.

‘Għaddi – An experiential walk through Kalkara’ is a two-hour walk along the seaside town during which participants will meet a number of community members who will share stories and memories of their town while presenting their skills and trade. They will also engage participants in various activities at five stops along the way.

The event, taking place on Saturday and Sunday and on October 17, will consist of five walks per day, each starting and ending at Esplora Interactive Science Centre. Each walk is open to either one family or group, with a maximum of six people per group. The recommended age is 6+.

Community members will share stories and memories

Each participant will be given an audio narrative − on a MP3 player or else one can download it on their smartphone through a QR code from the Esplora website on the day of the walk – and a guidebook. Each person will also be given a bag of resources to be used at each stop.

The audio-narrative will be in Maltese and Maltese Sign Language (for the latter, one needs to use one’s own smartphone). The guide book and a test will be in Maltese and English. The activities at the different stops will be in Maltese.

Participation is for free but to book a place one has to fill in the form found here: https://forms.gle/hqfcUp7cjgqNRUcv9.

The event is being held by Assoċjazzjoni Wirt il-Kalkara, Es­plo­ra and artist Kristina Borg, with the support of Creative Commu­nities − Arts Council Malta, Kalkara parish and Kalkara local council.

Participants are to follow health safety guidelines. For more information, look up the event’s Facebook page.