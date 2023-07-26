From the moment Sarah Demicoli first dipped her toes into the water her destiny as a talented and successful swimmer began to unfold.

With each stroke, she demonstrated an unyielding determination that led to her consistently proving her prowess.

Well-known in the open water swimming community for years of triumphs in the discipline, recently her focus turned towards competitive swimming in the pool and eyeing the prize at the recently held 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE) in Malta.

Demicoli garnered two silver medals – one in the 200m butterfly event and one in the 4x200m relay team, with fellow swimmers Mya Azzopardi, Francesca Falzon Young, and Sasha Gatt.

Behind this success story are months of preparation and sacrifice.

