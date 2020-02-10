Harley-Davidson is celebrating an icon with the introduction of the Fat Boy 30th Anniversary motorcycle. Cloaked in dark finishes with bronze highlights and powered by a blacked-out Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, production of the 30th Anniversary Fat Boy will be limited to 2,500 examples.

The Fat Boy was a perfectly outrageous name for a motorcycle that at its 1990 introduction was brilliantly bodacious.

“The Fat Boy took the look, proportions and silhouette of a 1949 Hydra-Glide motorcycle and completely modernized it for a new generation of riders,” explained Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson vice president of styling and design.

“Those riders appreciated our post-war design DNA but also found themselves drawn to the clean simplicity of contemporary industrial design. For this 30th anniversary model we wanted to create something very special, so we leaned into the popularity of darker finishes and a limited run/serialized strategy to make the bike truly unique and exclusive.”

The Fat Boy 30th Anniversary motorcycle celebrates the three-decade impact of the original model with a bold reinterpretation executed in dark finishes paired with a single colour option, Vivid Black. The cast-aluminum Lakester wheels are finished in Satin Black with machined highlights. The blacked-out Milwaukee-Eight 114 powertrain is finished with engine covers in gloss black and subtle bronze-tone lower rocker covers and timer cover script.

The Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine, the most-powerful Softail powertrain option, delivers inspiring performance and classic Harley-Davidson look-sound-feel.

In 1991 the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle entered popular culture with its featured appearance in the motion picture Terminator 2: Judgment Day, in which actor Arnold Schwarzenegger rides a Fat Boy motorcycle through Los Angeles in a dramatic chase scene. The movie was a global sensation, helping cement the Fat Boy model as an iconic representative of the Harley-Davidson brand in many markets, especially Europe.