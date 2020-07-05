Tomorrow, July 6, marks the fifth anniversary of BigMat in Malta. In a ‘normal’ year, this date usually marks a day full of activities, special offers and a feast of free food and drinks enjoyed by all customers visiting the BigMat premises.

COVID-19 changed all of this and to comply with the health authority’s directives and also to deliver a safe shopping environment to the public, BigMat will be celebrating its anniversary by extending its special offers and also giving out freebies to customers visiting the store over a period of a week; namely between tomorrow and Sunday, July 12.

In addition, BigMat will also be offering free delivery on any purchase for sales done on the new BigMat e-commerce site, thus enabling everyone to stay safe at home but still benefit from the offered discounts.

BigMat’s philosophy is not only to provide great products and service to the public but also aims at being an active member of the community. Through the years, the company has made donations, organised employee voluntary service days to orphanages and other entities such as the Richmond Foundation which benefited from full refurbishment of a number of its apartments.

This year, the company felt that COVID-19 has caused further strain to vulnerable members of our society and tried to alleviate some of this strain. To this effect, BigMat has diverted a substantial part of its promotional anniversary budget to help provide food items to those who need it most.

Through a collaboration with Action Malta Together and YMCA, BigMat has donated several grocery bags filled with different items, with the aim of bringing a smile to those who may be going through a difficult moment.